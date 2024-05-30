RTI Ghana’s Executive Secretary elected Vice-Chairperson of African Network

Daily Graphic May - 30 - 2024 , 09:27

The Executive Secretary of the Right to Information Commission of Ghana, Yaw Sarpong Boateng, has been elected as the Vice Chairperson of the African Network of Information Commissions (ANIC).

He was elected at the polls held during the General Assembly meeting of the ANIC which was held in Johannesburg, South Africa on May 24. Also elected during the polls were the Commissioner of South Africa, Pansy Tlakula who was elected Chairperson as well as three other executive members — the Commissioner of Kenya, Lucy Ndumbu, the Commissioner of Sieraa Leone, Ibrahim Shawof and the Commissioner of Morocco.

The ANIC was formed in March 2019 by African governments, after recognising a need for a network focusing on access to information on the African continent. It plays a crucial role in advancing the implementation of access to information laws across the African continent.

Role

Mr Boateng's election as the vice chairperson of ANIC is not only a recognition of his individual capabilities but also a reflection of Ghana's dedication to promoting good governance and transparency at both the national and continental levels.

His wealth of experience and commitment to the principles of openness and accountability will undoubtedly contribute to the work of ANIC in advancing access to information rights in Africa.

As vice chairperson, he will be part of the team at the forefront of shaping policies, fostering collaboration, among member countries, and advocating greater transparency in governance.

Per his role as Executive Secretary of the RTI Commission of Ghana, Mr Sarpong Boateng is a Member of the Governing Board and under his leadership, the commission has been instrumental in ensuring that citizens have access to public information, holding public institutions accountable, and strengthening democratic principles in the country.