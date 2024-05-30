New Juaben South Assembly relocates traders - Move to pave way for reconstruction of 3 markets

Haruna Yussif Wunpini May - 30 - 2024 , 09:28

The New Juaben South Municipal Assembly (NJMA) in the Eastern Region has allocated the Krobo Junction area and Agartha Market, both in the Koforidua township, as temporary trading posts for traders from the Zongo, Zabramma and Yam markets.

Advertisement

The move is to ensure an immediate commencement of the redevelopment of the Zongo, Zabramma and Yam markets, which needed rehabilitation due to their poor conditions.

Per the arrangement, traders at the Yam Market (Bordey), which is at the centre of the township, have also been relocated to the Agartha Market while the tailors in the vicinity have been moved to the Metro Mass Station near B. Foster Bakery, adjacent to the rail line.

Projects

When completed, the projects, which include the construction of drains, paving works on access roads, 126 lockable stores, a health post, a lorry park, a security post, a kindergarten (KG) school at the Zongo Market, places of convenience and other facilities, will make it attractive and convenient for both sellers and buyers to do business.

One of the temporary areas allocated to the Koforidua Zango Market traders at Krobo Junction

The new facilities are expected to be completed within six months to boost economic activities in the areas. The projects, which form part of the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP), are being funded by the World Bank and the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD) at an estimated cost of GH¢36 million.

Briefing the media in Koforidua last Monday, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Isaac Appaw-Gyasi, said the traders had been informed of the relocation, which had already been carried out immediately to pave the way for construction works to start.

Engagement

He said officials of the assembly and the traders had met several times within the past 18 months, in connection with their new locations where temporal structures had been erected for them.

That, according to the MCE, avoided the use of force to compel them to move with the attendant inconveniences and difficulties to be faced by the affected traders. Mr Appaw-Gyasi said the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, who was present at one of the meetings, supported the decision for the relocation.

The MCE appealed to the traders to bear with the authorities and proceed to where they had been assigned, in order to allow for the redevelopment projects to be completed on schedule for their early return to their original markets.

He stated that the marketplaces had not been attractive enough for trading, hence the decision to properly reconstruct the markets.

Stray animals

The MCE stated that the fencing of the Zongo Market had become necessary as a result of stray animals such as livestock entering the markets to feed on foodstuffs such as yam, maize and cassava at the expense of the traders, resulting in the unwillingness of traders to sell at the place.

Mr Appaw-Gyasi indicated that he was appointed primarily to facelift the municipality and improve its status, hence the rehabilitation exercise. He added that one such project was the ongoing rehabilitation of the Koforidua Jackson Park at the centre of the township.

Eligible

The MCE stated that the Assembly had met the eligibility criteria to access funds under the GSCSP Urban Development Grant (UDG) for investment in urban infrastructure and service delivery.

“The Assembly applied the funds for UDG 1 to address the perennial flooding which destroyed lives and properties, by improving the Nsukwao drainage system. "The UDG 2 is to improve the deplorable state of Jackson Park, which is the heartbeat of social activities in the municipality, while the UDG 3 is the second phase of Jackson Park currently ongoing.

The UDG4 has been earmarked for the redevelopment of the Zabramma, Bodey and Yam market, with relocation arrangements currently ongoing.

"UDG 5 has also been earmarked for the redevelopment of the Zongo Market,” Mr Appaw-Gyasi indicated.

However, some of the traders told the Daily Graphic that they were not happy about the relocation because the projects would not be completed within the scheduled six months to enable them to return to their former trading posts.

Sakina Amadu, a tomato seller at the Zongo Market, said where they had been relocated to was partially on the road leading to the Pipeline area, which would not be safe for commercial activities.

Writer's email: [email protected]