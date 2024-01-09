Rotary Accra West fetes children with special needs

Esther Somuah Jan - 09 - 2024 , 08:43

Rotary Club of Accra West has feted some children with special needs with a Christmas party at the Yiri Lodge at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The party, which was organised with the aim of providing a platform for the children to bond and also make them feel loved, was attended by children from Mampong School for the Deaf, Osu Children’s Home, Dzorwulu Special School, Akropong School for the Blind and New Horizon School.

The fun-filled programme saw the children engaging in activities such as musical chairs competition, popping of champagne, cutting of cake, giving out gifts, singing and dancing, as well as lots of food and drink to eat.

The outgoing President of the Rotary Club of Accra West, Kingsley Fiagbedzi, emphasised the need to create unforgettable memories for children with special needs who were often looked down upon.

He said it was no fault of theirs that they were handicapped and they often suffered all kinds of psychological and emotional stress; thus, it was important for them to be cherished and included in social activities so they would feel loved and help them get over their own challenges.

Mr Fiagbedzi said the joy and happiness they had shared with the children were truly priceless.

“Before December 25, each year, for the past five years, we organise such parties for children with special needs to usher in Christmas so that they will also have fun and the feeling that there are people somewhere that care for them," Mr Fiagbedzi stated.

He noted that the group seeks to improve on every year’s event and reiterated the club’s commitment to continue to host the event.

“Next year, we will be adding more activities to make the children happier.

The most important thing is putting smiles on their faces,” he stressed.

The incoming president of the Rotary Club of Accra West, Rotarian Victoria Esinam Assah-Offei felt a sense of fulfillment and said the 2023 Christmas party has been successful looking at the moods of the children.

The wife of the Executive Chairman of Tobinco Group, Mercy Araba Sika Tobin, called on caregivers not to lose hope in the children they were training, but to continue to shower them with love and do their best so they could become useful.

“As you take them through the lessons, as you teach them, as you care for them, please do it with all the love, so that in their adult years, their dependency is minimised and they can be useful to themselves and within their space in society,” she said.