Featured

Rev. Fr Campbell, 23 others for maiden ELC Awards

Daily Graphic May - 28 - 2024 , 02:18

Twenty-four personalities who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields with remarkable contributions to society will be honoured at the maiden edition of the East Legon Convocation (ELC) Outstanding Role Model Awards tomorrow.

Advertisement

The Convocation opens tomorrow night at the ICGC New Wine Temple at East Legon in Accra and ends on Saturday morning. The ELC is a gathering of leaders, church members and the Christian fraternity in the East Legon community and its environs to focus on a God of excellence who wants his people to be outstanding in their various fields.

In addition to highlighting leadership and excellence through the preaching of the word of God, the church has selected outstanding role models who have contributed significantly to the various fields as examples worth emulating.

“Their dedication, expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence have set them apart as noteworthy leaders many Ghanaians, especially the younger generation, look up to for direction and hope,” the Senior Pastor at the ICGC, the New Wine Temple, organisers of the programme, Rev. Albert Ocran, said.

The awardees include Regina Honu, the CEO of Soronko Academy, who will be honoured for her contribution to technical education, establishing the first coding and human-centred design academy in West Africa. Under her leadership, Soronko Academy has trained over 20,000 individuals, focusing on women and girls, but also extending its reach to boys, men and children who are challenged.

Others are Catherine Krobo Edusei, who will be rewarded for her exceptional contributions to Agribusiness and Women Empowerment in Ghana over the past three decades; The Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey, for his inspirational leadership and excellent contribution to journalism; Dr Angela Dwamena-Aboagye (PhD), Executive Director of The Ark Foundation, who will be celebrated for making a powerful impact in the fight against domestic violence and providing crisis intervention; Senior Broadcast Journalist at Media General's TV3 Network, Portia Gabor, for her contribution to journalism in Ghana; and the Managing Director and Business Development Manager at MAC Mining and Construction Partners Limited, Dr Seth Quaye, who will be celebrated for his impact on industries and leadership.

The rest are the Founder, Andrew Campbell Foundation, Rev. Fr Andrew Campbell; the CEO of Home Foods Limited, Felicia Twumasi; Founder, Design and Technology Institute, Constance Swaniker; Marketing Scholar, Consultant and Author, Prof. Robert Ebo Hinson; the CEO of Nsano Limited, Kofi Owusu-Nhyira; Founder, Delle Group, Prof. Edmund Delle; the Chief Director, Ministry of Finance, Eva Mends; the Executive Chairman, McDan Group, Dr Daniel McKorley; the CEO, YOKS Rent-A-Car, Seth Ocran; the Group CEO, Dophil Group, Dr Kwaku Agyapong; Founder, Angel Zoe Foundation, Dr Abena Asomaning Antwi; the CEO, Senam Day’s Spa, Senam Dzikunu; the CEO, Star Assurance, Samuel Ocran; the CEO, Marketing Support Consultancy Limited; Olakunle Oluwale Olutimehin; Senior Pastor, ICGC Eagles Temple; Rev. Dr Priscilla Naana Nketia, the CEO, Lexta Ghana Limited; Martin Brobbey, the Second Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana, Elsie Addo-Awadzi; and the Managing Director, Transtech Consult Limited, Kwame Manteaw.