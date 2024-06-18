Rev. Anyani-Boadum, 3rd Eye Care offer free care for orphanage

Daily Graphic Jun - 18 - 2024 , 09:57

The Founder and General Overseer of Jesus Generation Ministries, Right Reverend Nana Anyani-Boadum, is collaborating with one of Ghana's leading eye care institutions to provide free medical services to the children of Royal Seed Orphanage at Papase, in the Central Region.

The deal, which will be for an initial two years, will have Third Eyecare & Vision Centre provide quarterly eye care services, including free eye screening and treatment.

Also, the hospital will, as its corporate social responsibility, offer free general health screening to children with other diseases sent there by the orphanage through the church.

The gesture, to mark the 70th birthday of Rt Rev. Anyani-Boadum, was made formal and announced during a visit to the orphanage by the General Overseer and a delegation.

While Rt Rev. Anyani-Boadum signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on behalf of the church, the Managing Director (MD) of Third Eyecare, Dr Kwame Oben-Nyarko, initialled it on behalf of the facility.

Donation

As part of the birthday celebration, Rt Rev. Anyani-Boadum, who is also an Executive member of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), donated a cheque for an undisclosed sum of money and assorted products such as baby diapers, detergents, rice, milk, biscuits, drinks, medicines and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the institution.

He spent hours interacting with the children and prayed with them and their caregivers as well. The General Overseer said his gesture was inspired by the scriptures, which encouraged Christians to also show love towards orphans, widows and the vulnerable.

“Our gesture is inspired by James 1:27 that says in addition to keeping oneself unstained by the world, true religion that pleases God is to visit orphans and widows in their affliction,” he stated.

In support of Rt Rev. Anyani-Boadum’s initiative, the London branch of the Jesus Generation Ministry also donated GH¢10,000 to the orphanage to support the general upkeep of the children.

Saving sights

Dr Oben-Nyarko, for his part, stated that the gesture of Rt Rev. Anyani-Boadum was in line with the vision of Third Eye, hence, the decision to be on board. “At Third Eye, we believe that no child should grow and be blind, so over the years, we have embarked on interventions to support children with sight problems to ensure that they get the needed medical attention to save their sights,” he said.

The MD of Third Eye further explained that the collaboration with Rt. Rev. Anyani Boadum’s medical assistance project at the orphanage, would see the hospital every quarter, and go to the orphanage to screen the children to help identify those who were having eye conditions.

Treatment would also be provided as per the diagnosis and this would include the provision of glasses for those who needed them and other medications, he added. The Director of the orphanage, Nana Awo Abena Ntowbea, expressed appreciation to the two institutions.

She described Rt. Rev. Anyani-Boadum as a long-standing helper of the Home, and has adopted the Dispensary of the institution's clinic. “He continues to be an angel and on the occasion of his 70th birthday, he has raised the bar of support by sponsoring free eye care for the children, which is very important,” she added.