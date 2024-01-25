Republic Bank supports Osu Maternity Home

Daily Graphic Jan - 25 - 2024 , 08:14

The Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has donated essential hospital equipment to the Osu Government Maternity Home at Osu in the Greater Accra Region.

Funds for the items were generated with contributions from the staff of the corporate banking department of the Republic Bank.

The items included a tent to provide shade during antenatal clinics, weighing scales for infants, baby cots, screens, oximeters and other equipment designed to enhance the quality of care provided to expectant mothers and newborns at the maternity home.

The donation is in line with the bank’s broader effort to support healthcare under its corporate social responsibility initiative dubbed, ‘Power to Make a Difference’ (PMAD).

It also reinforces its commitment to healthcare in alignment to its commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG-3), Good Health and Well-Being.

Also, it reflects the staff volunteerism, another public good being advocated by the bank.

Global citizens

Presenting the items on behalf of the bank, the Head, Corporate Banking, Jacob Hobenu, indicated that the Republic Bank believed in global citizenship that translated into actively participating in and supporting the well-being of people.

“Our gesture to the Osu Community is a testament to our unwavering commitment to this belief and we trust that these items will enhance the maternity home’s capacity to make the pregnancy and delivery journey of the mother and child an enjoyable one,” Mr Hobenu said.

The Chief Operating Officer of the bank, Ray Klien, added that at the Republic Bank, every member of staff has the ‘Power to Make a Difference’ in the lives of individuals and communities, through the staff volunteerism initiative, which the bank instituted about seven years ago to entrench its position as ‘the Bank with a Heart’.

He commended the team from the corporate banking department for identifying and leading the cause for the Osu Maternity Home.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, the Principal Nursing Officer, Alice Akuoko Foli, expressed the facility’s appreciation to the officials of the Republic Bank.

She said the donation could not have come at a better time as the maternity home was in critical need of the items donated.

Assisting Ms Foli to receive the items were the Deputy Chief Nursing Officer, Faustina Quarshie and the Senior Administrative Manager, Jocyelyn Twumaa Konadu.