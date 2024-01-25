Child Eye Foundation-Ghana donates to Childrens’ Home

Jennifer Williams Jan - 25 - 2024 , 08:09

The Child Eye Foundation-Ghana (CEF-Ghana), an NGO that promotes sustainable development goals (SDGs) one and four, has donated items to support children at the Methodist Rafiki Satellite Village at Winneba in the Central Region.

The items, which included stationery, toiletries, food stuff, drinks and clothes, were presented to the children last Saturday.

The project manager of the CEF-Ghana, Philip Biney, presented the items to the caretaker of the home, Rejoice Dei Forson.

Mr Biney said the decision to donate the items to the children was to encourage them to stay in school and study for a better future.

He added that the project was a follow-up to the foundation's initial visit to the home in 2017, aimed at ensuring a lasting impact on the village.

Appreciation

Ms Dei commended the CEF-Ghana for the kind gesture and said the items would improve the living condition of the children.

She appealed to other organisations to also extend a helping hand to the village, particularly in furnishing their ICT laboratory which had only three computers.

An elder in the Apostolic Church-Ghana, Ampem Darko, urged the children to be forward-looking and work hard to achieve their dreams.



Commendation

Meanwhile, the founder of the CEF-Ghana, Edward Hammond Adjinku, commended the village for the development in the area.

He encouraged the children, especially those at the secondary and tertiary levels to study hard and excel in every area of their lives.

Background

The Methodist Rafiki Satelite Village was established between 2006 and 2007 by the Methodist Church Ghana under the auspices of Most Reverend Dr Aboagye Mensah, who was then the presiding Bishop.

The home began with six children and currently has 79 children, a school, an ICT laboratory and a clinic with doctors and nurses’ quarters.

There are six mothers and a father in the village, and each mother takes care of about 10 children in a cottage.