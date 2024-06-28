R.O. Mantey holds exhibition in London

A celebrated Ghanaian artist, R.O. Mantey, will stage an exhibition in London next month to bring focus on environmental sustainability.

A talent management agency, Reign Star Group, is curating the solo exhibition to be staged at The Wellington, Temple Stairs, Victoria Embankment gallery in London, to open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The exhibition will take place from July 15 to July 21, this year, on the theme, “"A Real Focus on Sustainability Art”. R.O. Mantey, celebrated for his innovative approach to sustainability in art, brings a collection that challenges viewers to reflect on the beauty and importance of nature.

Repurposing existing material for his artwork, the exhibition promises to be a compelling exploration of art that speaks to the pressing need for environmental consciousness and action, a release issued by the Rising Star Group stated.

“We are honoured to host R.O. Mantey’s exhibition, which not only showcases his artistic talent but also raises awareness about sustainability,” the Head of Talent, Reign Star Group, Papa Agyeman, said.

“His work is a powerful reminder of the impact we have on our planet and the role art can play in advocating change,” he added.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the artwork will be donated to the Wellington Trust, a charity dedicated to preserving London’s historic vessels and promoting sustainable maritime heritage, the group said.

About R.O. Mantey

Hailing from Larteh-Akuapem in the Eastern Region of Ghana, R.O. Mantey is an artist whose work has gained international acclaim for its unique blend of aesthetic beauty and sustainable art.

His pieces often incorporate recycled materials of wood, metal and others to showcase vibrant art highlighting themes of conservation and sustainability. R.O. has held successful exhibitions in Ghana, the Galleria Africana Exhibition in Chicago, USA, The Juneteenth Art Show and Exhibition, Australia, and other notable events.

The Reign Star Group, on the other hand, is a talent management agency known for its commitment to fostering and managing talent, including contemporary art that inspires and provokes thought.

The gallery supports artists who are pushing boundaries and engaging with critical issues of our time.

Wellington Trust is a charity dedicated to the preservation and promotion of London’s maritime heritage, ensuring that historic vessels are maintained and that future generations can learn about the importance of maritime sustainability.