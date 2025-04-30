Prisoners must not lose dignity behind bars — Christ Power for All Nations

The Christ Power for All Nations Ministry in Ho has urged the public to join the crusade to support the well-being of convicted criminals as they serve their time behind bars with sustained efforts to provide some of their basic needs.

It said this is because a prisoner only loses his right to freedom and not his right to dignity.

The General Overseer of the ministry, Prophet Bright Brampah, said this when he led the church to fete inmates of the Ho Central Prison as part of its Easter activities.

“Prisoners need the love and goodwill of society to reform,” he stated.

Prophet Brampah maintained that the possibility of an accused person getting wrongly convicted could not be ruled out at trials before the law courts.

“Even poverty can send one to prison because a poor person may not be able to engage the services of a lawyer to defend him in court,” he said.

The inmates were treated to a variety of delicious meals as part of the ministry’s outreach programme to prisoners.

He gave an assurance that the ministry would constantly visit the correctional centre and attend to the essential needs of the prisoners, such as foodstuffs and detergents.

Reforming

The Volta Regional Chaplain of the Ghana Prisons Service, Reverend (Assistant Superintendent of Prisons) Courage Atsu, thanked the Christ Power for All Nations for the gesture, which he described as very touching.

He said the 150-capacity prison now had more than 300 inmates.

The chaplain said the prison was set to start apprenticeship programmes for the inmates in the areas of carpentry, masonry and auto mechanics.

Rev. Atsu said the jail also had a greenhouse farm which produced vegetables.

Meanwhile, he said, there was a theological seminary, Raboni Bible School, in the prison training some of the convicts to become priests.

Further, Reverend Atsu said three inmates had recently written the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He appealed to the public to contribute in various ways to the welfare of the inmates and support them to reform and reintegrate into society after serving their term.