President commissions 200MW Bridge Power Station

Benjamin Xornam Glover Nov - 20 - 2024 , 09:57

President Nana Addo Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday commissioned a 200-megawatt Ghana Bridge Power Plant at Kpone, near Tema, in the Greater Accra Region.

The project constitutes the first phase of a 515MW bridge power plant owned and developed by three parties: Endeavour Energy Limited, a leading US independent power development and generation company focused on West Africa; General Electric (GE) Vernova, a world leader in gas turbine technology, and a Ghanaian partner, Andaris Energy, an independent energy trading company, at an estimated $1.2 billion.

Phase two of the combined cycle gas turbine power plant, which will have an output of 315MW, is expected to start in September next year, with a 48-month construction schedule to pave the way for commercial operations in September 2029.

Significance

President Akufo-Addo said the coming on stream of the power project represented a landmark initiative and a transformative step forward in the country's pursuit of energy security, economic growth and sustainable development.

He said the project, which started in April 2017, represented a vision grounded in the country's desire to harness cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to power the future.

The President said the new plant had not only fulfilled expectations but was also an example of the nation's strength, resilience and unity in achieving shared goals.

President Akufo-Addo further said that reliable power supply was not only convenient but was the foundation of modern progress and national development.

“It is the force that drives factories, powers hospitals, illuminates classrooms and provides opportunity and dignity for every citizen,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo also said that the project would provide essential power to the national grid to reduce pressure on existing infrastructure.

“We can now look forward to greater power stability, and bring relief to households and businesses alike. This is a meaningful step forward toward our national energy goals and delivering of consistent quality power to every corner of the country,” he said.

Addition

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Energy, Herbert Krapa, commended President Akufo-Addo for leading what he termed “a remarkable accomplishment and a contribution of 200MW to the generation capacity at a time when demand is increasing ever so rapidly”.

“Our commitment as a government to ensure reliable and affordable supply of electricity for domestic and industrial use remains non-negotiable, and this addition from bridge power goes a long way to consolidate energy security while fostering economic growth,” he said.

The General Manager of Early Power Ltd, Reginald France, described the plant as a groundbreaking facility, and an ultra-modern infrastructure powered by advanced technology from GE.

“This underscores our dedication to providing reliable, efficient and sustainable energy solutions to the people of Ghana.

“We plead with the government to eagerly honour its obligations to Early Power and other independent power producers in the country. We believe that access to reliable electricity is a fundamental right and catalyst for economic growth and social progress,” he said.

Impact

The Chief Executive of Endeavour Energy, Brain Herlihy, said the project would have a significant impact on life, adding that reliable electricity was fundamental to advancing industry, improving health care, supporting education and lifting communities”.

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, also said that the project was “a testament to what could be achieved when we come together with a shared vision and commitment as we look to the future.”

For his part, the acting Managing Director of ECG, David Boadi Asamoah, said the project represented a major step forward, reinforcing the collective goal of achieving energy security and ensuring that every citizen had access to reliable electricity.

