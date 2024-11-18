Police inaugurate 3 new stations in Eastern Region

Daily Graphic Nov - 18 - 2024 , 09:57

The Ghana Police Service has inaugurated three newly built police stations in the Eastern Region to enhance law enforcement operations.

The state-of-the-art model stations can be found at Akyem Muoso, Akyem Abekoase and Akyem Moseaso.

They were constructed through the collaborative efforts of residents and benevolent groups that are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the people in the region.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, in keynote addresses to inaugurate the stations last Friday, expressed profound gratitude to the chiefs and people of the three communities for their continuous invaluable support to the police.

He lauded their decision to release lands for the construction of the police stations, describing it as a demonstration of their trust in the Police Administration’s mission to make the Ghana Police Service the best institution in the country and a reference point for others across Africa and beyond.

The IGP took the opportunity to reassure Ghanaians of the Police Service’s readiness to ensure a peaceful and orderly general election in December this year.

Elections Security Task Force

Dr Dampare highlighted the comprehensive security arrangements that the National Elections Security Task Force, under his chairmanship, had put in place, designed not only to secure the election day, but also to safeguard all post-election activities, including the inauguration of the next government.

The IGP emphasised that Ghana Police and other security agencies remained neutral and were committed to serving the country and its people without bias towards any political party or candidate.

Dr Dampare assured citizens of the service's professionalism, fairness and strict enforcement of the law throughout the electoral process.

He further encouraged the public to exercise its voting rights without fear, highlighting that the security arrangements put in place would guarantee a peaceful environment for the elections.

The IGP also urged Ghanaians not to allow themselves to be used by any group or individual for selfish purposes that could disrupt the peace of the country, warning that anyone who violated the law would face the full force of justice.