Leverage technology to make positive impacts in communities - Communications minister urges young girls

Daily Graphic Nov - 18 - 2024 , 09:57

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has urged young girls to leverage technology to create a positive impact in their communities.

“Whether it’s developing apps, creating digital art, or solving real-world problems, the possibilities are endless,” she said.

Tour

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful gave the advice when she toured five training centres in the Ashanti Region as part of the “Girls-in-ICT initiative.”

This programme, inspired by the International Telecommunication Union, aims to empower girls and women through ICT.

The robust training modules include Computer Programming, which introduces participants to coding and software development fundamentals, Game Development, Animation, Programming, Website Development and Foundational Digital Skills which equips girls with essential digital literacy competencies.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promote gender equality and empower young girls in ICT.

She noted that young girls exemplified the ability of women to excel in technology fields, urging them to “Keep pushing boundaries and challenging stereotypes.”

Seek guidance

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful also encouraged the girls to seek guidance from women leaders in technology who had paved the way, noting that mentorship could be a valuable resource.

She urged them to be innovative and curious in the ever-evolving technology industry, saying: “I believe in each and every one of you and I know that you have the potential to become leaders in the tech industry. Your participation in the Girls-in-ICT programme is a testament to your curiosity and determination.”

She advised the participants to make full use of the Ghana Knowledge Skills Bank portal to access an extensive range of online library archives, educational resources and tools to enable them to be abreast of current trends in various fields of study.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the ministry, highlighting increased awareness of ICT opportunities, enhanced technical knowledge, and greater confidence in using digital tools.