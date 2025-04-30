Plant trees, stop galamsey to preserve environment — Rt Rev. Ofori-Akyea

Augustina Tawiah Apr - 30 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Methodist Church of Ghana has urged Ghanaians to preserve the environment by planting trees and putting a stop to illegal mining activities, otherwise known as galamsey, in the country.

It said this would leave a legacy of hope and life for the next generation.

The Bishop of the Tema Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana, Rt Rev. Samuel Ofori-Akyea, who gave the advice at the opening of the 28th Annual Synod of the Tema Diocese held at the Ebenezer Methodist Church, Tema, pointed out that the wanton destruction of the environment through incessant tree felling and galamsey activities if it continued unchecked, would soon cause everybody to suffer in the country.

“If you have been to parts of the northern region of the country and seen how the desert is gradually coming down, then you will understand.

Now, we have galamsey too, and I’m very afraid that if we don’t stop some of these things, especially galamsey, the nation will suffer,” he warned.

The advice to Ghanaians was contained in his address to members of the church.

Synod is the highest decision-making body of the Methodist Church Ghana at the diocesan level. This year’s synod of the Tema Diocese, which was from April 24 to 27, was on the theme: “Discipleship: Growing into Christian maturity,” and it marked the last synod of Rt Rev. Ofori-Akyea, whose five-year term in office as bishop ends in September this year.

Galamsey

Rt Rev. Ofori-Akyea said the way galamsey was trending all over the country called for Ghanaians to come together to fight it to save the country, the people in it, and generations unborn.

He said the Methodist Church promoted tree planting as part of its climate action and social responsibility efforts and it was for that reason that the diocese in its action plan had integrated tree planting into its environmental ministry - turning ecology into doxology.

“Indeed, tree planting is not just an ecological gesture but a spiritual act of obedience,” he added.

The Bishop of Tema further urged members of the church to keep all the churches and other facilities clean and healthy, especially by removing waste and providing safe disposal systems and clean water.

Rt Rev. Ofori-Akyea’s address touched on some milestones achieved during his tenure as bishop and they included the birth of the Ho Diocese of the church, the creation of three circuits, the dedication of 10 chapels and a commendable numerical growth of the Christian community of the church.

Other issues the address highlighted included the church’s theme for 2025, the strategic plan and the creation of Wesleyan International Societies for the youth.

The Lay Chairman of the Tema Diocese, Andrew Taylor, in his response to the bishop’s address, gave an assurance that he would protect the welfare of members of the church.

Citations were presented to some individuals of the church who helped to put up places of worship.

There were also solidarity messages from sister dioceses of the Methodist Church Ghana, including Accra, Somanya, Ho and Northern Accra dioceses.