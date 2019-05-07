Oti residents to have improved power supply

Resident of the Oti Region are to enjoy improved power supply following the construction of a bulk supply point (BSP) at Nsuta, a suburb of Kadjebi.
The project, which is a joint effort between the Power Distribution Services (PDS) and Ghana Grid Company (GRIDco), is expected to put an end to the frequent outages and low voltage in the region.
The PDS currently has seven bulk supply stations in the Volta and Oti regions to tackle the challenges of delivery of quality power supply to customers.
According to the General Manager of the PDS, Volta/Oti regions, Mr Delali Oklu, before the construction of the Kadjebi BSP, customers in the Oti region depended on the Kpando BSP, which was very far from some communities such as Dambai and Nkwanta.
Permanent solution
The distance through which electricity had to travel to these towns, Mr Oklu said, led to low voltage and power fluctuations which resulted in unstable power supply in the region for which reason a voltage booster was installed as a temporary solution.
“The Kadjebi BSP commissioned by PDS will serve as a permanent solution to improve the quality of electricity supply in the Oti Region”, Mr Oklu said and added that “the PDS will improve its end of the BSP to further enhance the quality and reliability of supply to the region”.
The Regional Engineer for PDS, Volta/Oti regions, Mr Jones Makumator, said “the project which took about two years to complete has an installed capacity of 10 Mega Volts amps.”
He added that the Kadjebi BSP would enhance the quality of power supply and reliability for all customers in the Oti enclave, especially Jasikan, Nkwanta and Dambai.
Power supply
The District Chief Executive of the Kadjebi District, Mr Maxwell Kofi Asiedu, commended the PDS for constructing the BSP to improve the power situation in the region.
According to him, “since the commissioning of the Kadjebi BSP, the quality of supply in the region has improved significantly and the issues of power fluctuations and low voltage have been curtailed”.
He added that several investors had shown interest in opening factories in Kadjebi and its environs as a result of the stable electricity supply.