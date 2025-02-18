Omane Boamah tours Ghana Air Force base

Daily Graphic Feb - 18 - 2025 , 09:57 1 minute read

The Minister of Defence, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, last Monday paid a working visit to the Ghana Air Force Headquarters (AFHQ) at Burma Camp in Accra.

This visit, his first since assuming office, is part of the minister's familiarisation tour of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), intending to provide him with insights into the operations and strategic priorities of the military.

The minister was accompanied by the Chief of the Defence Staff, General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, the Chief of Staff at the General Headquarters, Lieutenant General Joseph Prince Osei Owusu, Chief Director, Ministry of Defence, Mr Lawoetey Tettey and other Principal Staff Officers of the Ministry of Defence.

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Bismarck Kwasi Onwona, and Principal Staff Officers at the Army Headquarters warmly received Hon Dr Omane Boamah and conducted him round the Air Force.

Earlier, the minister had held separate meetings with the military chiefs, service commanders and staff of the ministry as he assumed his new role.

The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, on behalf of officers, soldiers and defence civilian staff of the GAF, pledged their readiness to collaborate with the minister to safeguard the country’s territorial integrity by land, sea and air.