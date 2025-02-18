German Cooperation, IOM forge partnership

The German Development Cooperation (GIZ) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Ghana have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalise their collaboration.

The partnership would help address challenges associated with both regular and irregular migration, improve migration governance and promote sustainable development across the country.

The cooperation would also focus on key areas such as capacity-building for government and other stakeholders and support migration-related policies such as assistance and reintegration of migrants, including fostering regular migration pathways and enhancing diaspora engagement strategies.

The partnership is built on years of successful cooperation between German Cooperation and IOM Ghana in several fields, including the reintegration of returned migrants, support for the government of Ghana in drafting and implementing a National Implementation Plan (NIP) under the Global Compact for Migration (GCM), and regional migrant support initiatives at the local level, particularly within the Accra metropolis.

The collaboration also extends to promoting regular migration pathways under an EU-funded project.

Opportunities

At the signing ceremony, the Coordinator of the Sustainable Economic Development Cluster at GIZ Ghana, Wilhelm Hugo, said: "Migration is a central part of the human experience, but it must be safe, dignified and beneficial for individuals and communities alike.

“Our partnership with IOM Ghana is a step towards creating opportunities that empower migrants while promoting sustainable development within their communities," the coordinator said.

Through collaboration, there would also be support for the capacity-building of government and other stakeholders to address migration-related challenges.

It would include the implementation of policies that facilitate migrant assistance and economic reintegration while strengthening labour migration opportunities and regular pathways.

Significance

The Chief of Mission of IOM Ghana, Fatou Ndiaye, highlighted the importance of the collaboration, saying: “This MoU marks a significant step in our shared commitment to fostering sustainable reintegration and development in migration-affected communities.

“By addressing socio-economic vulnerabilities and engaging communities in solutions, we can create meaningful alternatives to irregular migration.

“We deeply value the support of German Cooperation through GIZ Ghana and look forward to the positive outcomes of this partnership,” the Chief of Mission added.

The formalisation of the agreement also reaffirms the long-standing commitment of the parties to deliver impactful development interventions in Ghana and also support sustainable migration frameworks that empower individuals and communities alike.