PTAs are back - Education Minister announces

Feb - 18 - 2025

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced the reintroduction of Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) to help schools to produce quality human resources for the country.

As part of reforms to improve the general educational system, he said the National Standardised Test would also be expanded to cover Primary 2, Primary 4, Primary 6 and Junior High School Form Two.

He said the rationale for the test was to prepare the pupils and students psychologically to face their first major external examination, the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate the Schools Renovation and Upgrade Project initiated by Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South, Ernest Adomako, Mr Iddrisu said the test would also help to improve the quality of assessment in the educational system.

The event was graced by notable dignitaries such as the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II; the Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe Ghansah and the Okaikwei South Metro Director of Education, Justine Apaw.

The Education Minister stated that the reintroduction of PTAs would facilitate collaboration between parents and teachers.

“I am particularly happy to announce that PTAs will be introduced back into the management of education in Ghana under the Presidency of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, for parents and teachers to work together to improve learning outcomes in our educational institutions and for PTAs to support our educational institutions to produce quality human capital for our country,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu emphasised the role of PTAs in improving educational and infrastructural outcomes in schools.

He added that the reintroduction aligned with efforts to enhance the management of education in the country.

The Tamale South Member of Parliament again stressed the importance of parental involvement in education and how PTAs could bridge the gap between parents and educators.

Mr Iddrisu further stated that the move would support educational institutions in producing quality human capital.

The Minister of Education, therefore, called on stakeholders to engage actively with PTAs to foster better educational environments, saying by reinstating the PTAs, the government aims to strengthen community involvement in schools.

Background

Educational reforms implemented by the previous government took away the PTAs because it did not want students or parents to foot any bill in education at the second cycle level.

This led to the disbanding of the PTAs, reducing them to Parents Associations (PAs), except in private schools.

The change limited the role of teachers in the management of schools, as PAs lacked the level of engagement and decision-making authority that PTAs traditionally held.

The decision to scrap PTAs faced criticism from various stakeholders in the education sector. Many argued that the removal of PTAs diminished teachers’ involvement and weakened the support system for students.

The current government’s move to reintroduce PTAs seeks to restore the collaborative framework that supports both educators and families in fostering a conducive learning environment.