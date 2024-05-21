Featured

Okyenhene launches Silver Jubilee anniversary

Haruna Yussif Wunpini May - 21 - 2024 , 05:37

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council has launched the 25th-anniversary celebration of the enstoolment of Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

Advertisement

The 35th occupant of the Ofori Panin Stool at Kyebi succeeded his uncle Osagyefuo Kuntunkunuku who died on the stool in 1999. At the launch of the anniversary with the theme, "25 Years of Sustainable Leadership and Services to Humanity" at Kyebi yesterday, the chairman of the anniversary planning committee, who is also the Okyeman Twafohene, Okatakyie Boakye Danquah, described Okyenhene’s 25-year journey as a milestone of the development of Okyeman.

During the launch, the logo for the Silver Jubilee celebration was also unveiled.

Date, activities

Citizens of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, friends as well as well-wishers of Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori will be expected to visit Ofori Panin Fie between May 2024 to December 2024 for the celebrations.

The planning committee has outlined several events including an initiative to plant 1 million trees, as part of the Green Ghana Project on Monday, June 3, 2024. The event will be preceded by five durbars in all the five divisions in Okyeman including Adonten - Kukurantumi, Benkum - Begoro, Nifa — Asiakwa, Oseawuo — Wenkyi, Gyase —Kwaben and the grand durbar at Kyebi on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Also, there will be a football gala, Asona Reunion, Okyeman Congress and Awards Night, Okyeman Fun and Food Fair at the Kyebi Community Centre, Golf Tournament, a non-denominational birthday thanksgiving service, a musical concert at Kyebi in December 2024 and a children's party.

Innovative traditional leadership

At the launch of the anniversary, Okatakyie Danquah said Osagyefuo Amoatia’s reign had been a legacy unmatched in the history of Okyeman, and as such deserved to be celebrated.

He described the Okyenhene as a paragon of innovative traditional leadership with few rivals while standing as the most emblematic of Ghana’s national aspirations, struggles and feats of achievements.

The Planning Committee Chairman stated that Osagyefuo took over at a time when Okyeman and the Eastern Region were confronted with many developmental challenges.

Okyeman wore the unenviable tag of the poorest performance in the BECE despite significant public investment. This had its roots in the growing social crisis of truancy, increase in school dropout rates, the surge of teenage pregnancy and the spread of HIV' Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah hinted.

He said Osagyefuo launched a successful advocacy for increased funding and rekindled the interest and involvement of parents in their children’s education “Today, the impressive strides we have made in terms of rapid reduction in school dropout rates, reduction in the incidence of teenage pregnancy and decrease in reported cases of HIV infections are tributes to Osagyefuo’s exemplary leadership and advocacy,” Okatakyie Danquah added.

The Okyeman Twafohene further noted that under the leadership of the Okyenhene, 10 basic schools christened the Amoatia Ofori Panin Model Schools had been established in 10 different locations within Okyeman to complement the efforts of government in the education sector.

With regards to higher education, the planning committee chairman indicated that the University College of Agriculture, Environment and Science (UCAES) situated at Bonsu was established by the Osagyefuo despite challenges.

“Osagyefuo could not have achieved all these without restoring social order and public peace through the speedy and effective resolution of chieftaincy disputes not only as Okyenhene but also during his duty tour as President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs,” Okatakyie Danquah emphasised.