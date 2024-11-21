Featured

No cholera in Volta Region — Dr Djokoto

Alberto Mario Noretti Nov - 21 - 2024 , 09:57

There is currently no active case of cholera in the Volta Region.

Out of the 22 suspected cases of cholera recorded in the Ketu South Municipality some weeks ago, three were confirmed, treated and discharged, the Volta Regional Deputy Director of Health (DDH) in charge of public health, Dr Senanu Kwesi Djokoto, said.

He said one imported case in the North Tongu District was also treated and discharged.

“So, we have contained all the cholera cases in the region,” Dr Djokoto added.

The DDH said this prior to the third quarter Risk Communication Sub-committee meeting on the second round of polio immunisation and the introduction of the IPV2 vaccine into the routine immunisation in Ho last Tuesday.

Hygiene

Dr Djokoto, however, cautioned the public to continue to uphold high standards of hygiene despite the current absence of cholera in the region.

“Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and clean water, especially before eating and after using the toilet,” the DDH said.

On polio, he said the vaccination strategy for the second round of the exercise, slated for November 21-24, would include house-to-house vaccinations, supplemented by fixed sites in schools, nurseries and community centres.

Dr Djokoto entreated all parents and guardians to ensure their children below the age of five received the free vaccination; and urged community leaders, educators and health workers to support the vaccination teams to reach every child.

Polio

He said polio was a highly infectious disease that could cause lifelong paralysis.

“However, we can eradicate polio and protect future generations from its devastating impacts,” Dr Djokoto added.

The Youth Queen of Ho-Ahoe, Mama Kuma II, urged community leaders to support the health workers to carry out the polio immunisation exercise in their communities without any hindrance.

“This is a national exercise and we must all support it patriotically in the interest of our children and country,” she said.

Mama Kuma called on the people to avoid all forms of violence and lawlessness in the upcoming election, saying: “We have only one Ghana.”