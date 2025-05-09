Next article: Expansion of NHIS to cover more non-communicable diseases on course — NHIA CEO

NCCE champions civic education among Tema security personnel

Benjamin Xornam Glover May - 09 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Tema Metropolitan office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a constitutional quiz challenge among the state security services.

The event, the third edition held last Wednesday, was aimed at creating in-depth knowledge and understanding of the provisions of the 1992 Constitution among the security personnel.

The participating state security agencies were the Ghana Navy (Eastern Naval Command), Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

At the end of the competition, which comprised five rounds and included questions based on selected chapters from the 1992 Constitution, functions of the participating security services and international and national current affairs, the GIS emerged the winner with 58 points. They took home a memento and copies of the 1992 Constitution.

Ghana Navy was second with 57 points, followed by the GNFS and Customs Division who had 34 and 31 points respectively. All the contestants were also given certificates of participation.

The Tema Metropolitan Director of the NCCE, Gifty A. Badu, explained that the competition was aimed at encouraging the study of the 1992 Constitution among the security personnel, promoting civic education and creating awareness.

She added that the competition, which formed part of the annual Constitution Week celebration, was to foster a deeper understanding of democracy and nation building.

Constitution

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the Commission, Frederick Mawuli Agbeni, emphasised the commission’s mandate and the steps taken to help people to imbibe the tenets of the 1992 Constitution.

He explained that by engaging the security agencies and other identifiable groups in the country in such activity, the NCCE was hoping to deepen the understanding of democracy and knowledge about the 1992 Constitution.

The Member of Parliament for Tema East, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, commended the NCCE for creating a platform to deepen democracy and pledged his commitment to sustain the programme

He encouraged the commission to replicate such insightful programmes in senior high schools in the country.

An Assistant Director at the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Clara Anaman, on behalf of the TMA, mentioned among others the importance of the Constitution in enhancing the country’s democratic credentials and urged the citizens to take interest, not only in reading the provisions of the Constitution but understanding it.

The CEO of Freeminds Communication, Comfort Aniagyei, who chaired the event, commended the NCCE for its innovative way of creating awareness among Ghanaians of the Constitution across the country and encouraged all to show interest in learning more about the document.

Writer's email: Benjamin.glover@graphic.com.gh