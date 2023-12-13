National Mental Health Research Agenda launched

Emmanuel Bonney Dec - 13 - 2023 , 15:14

A National Mental Health Research Agenda (2019-2030) designed to shape mental health care in the country has been launched in Accra.

The document outlines strategies for improving various aspects of the health system, including human resource, financing, governance structure and partnership.

Moreover, it identifies the paucity of research as a constraint to evidence-based decision-making and adequately highlights that this gap is negatively affecting mental health delivery.

Work

Launching the National Mental Health Research Agenda, an initiative of the Mental Health Authority (MHA) recently in Accra, a former Chief Psychiatrist, Prof. J.B. Asare, said a lot of work went into the production of the document.

On behalf of the Board Chairperson of the MHA, he underscored the need for greater collaboration among the various stakeholders and organisations.

He said with the document, it did not mean that things that were not found in it could not be researched on.

In the keynote address read on his behalf, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Alhaji Hafiz Adam, said the launch of the National Mental Health Research Agenda was a momentous occasion that marked the beginning of a new era in mental health research in the country.

“Let us collectively strive to address the gaps in our understanding, collaborate for the greater good, and contribute to the global discourse on mental health,” he said.

Goal

The ministry’s primary goal, he said, was to meticulously document the pivotal areas of research in the realm of mental health, thereby creating a comprehensive roadmap for those venturing into that critical field of study.

In recent times, he said there had been commendable progress in mental health care across the country.

However, he said the same could not be said for the field of mental health research, adding that the scarcity of accurate and comprehensive data on the epidemiology, treatment, and outcomes of mental health conditions “has left us with a significant gap in our understanding of the exact mental health situation in our beloved country”.

Information

“We often find ourselves relying on extrapolated information from international research, imprecise estimates from global organisations, and anecdotal evidence from our esteemed experts,” he said and that “the prediction of an increase in mental disorders in Ghana due to globalisation and modernisation, made by some early researchers and clinicians, remains unsubstantiated.

The true prevalence of mental illness/disorders in our nation is uncertain, creating a considerable void in our knowledge.

In the absence of data from population-based epidemiological studies, he said “our estimates are susceptible to both under and overestimation”.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, Dr Caroline Amissah, said the document was not just a collection of words and that it was a commitment, a roadmap, and a testament to the authority’s unwavering dedication to advancing mental health in the country nation.

The Mental Health Authority's Research Agenda, she said was more than just a set of priorities and that it was a structured framework meticulously designed to guide and manage its research activities.

Journey

“Today, we embark on a journey that will shape the future of mental health in Ghana.

This agenda is not only for the Mental Health Authority but is designed to benefit our affiliate institutions, stakeholder organisations, and related entities.

Together, we will forge a path toward growth and success.

“At the heart of our research agenda is a commitment to evidence-based decision-making.

We recognise that in the complex landscape of mental health, informed decisions are the bedrock of effective intervention and support,” she said.

Dr Amissah said it was important to note that the authority’s research was not static and that the document was a living entity, responsive to the dynamic nature of social existence.

“As society evolves, so too will our research agenda.

We commit to regularly updating it to reflect the realities of the times, ensuring that our efforts remain relevant and impactful,” she said.