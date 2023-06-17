NADMO responds to flood victims in Ketu South, Keta

Alberto Mario Noretti Jun - 17 - 2023 , 08:29

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), has supplied relief items to flood victims in the Ketu South and Keta municipalities in the Volta Region in the wake of the flood disaster that struck there last week.

The Director-General of NADMO, Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, led a team to deliver the items at the Ketu South municipal assembly at Denu yesterday.

This came less than 48 hours after the Daily Graphic highlighted the plight of the displaced persons, some of who were living in the flooded rooms more than a week after the incident.

Items

The items included bags of rice and maize, cooking oil, blankets, mosquito repellents, life jackets, plastic plates and cups.

The cost of the items was not disclosed.

Mr Agyemang Prempeh gave an assurance that some mattresses were on the way from Ho for the victims.

He said that the items, which were meant for the displaced persons were not for sale.

The Chief Executive of the Keta Municipal Assembly, Emmanuel Gemegah, received the items on behalf of the two municipalities.

He pledged that the items would reach the targeted beneficiaries as soon as possible, and that steps would be taken to ensure they did not get into wrong hands.

Appreciation

Mr Gemegah expressed gratitude to the government for the prompt response to the plight of the victims, and appealed for more support for them.

He described the flood situation as unprecedented which had affected a greater section of the area.

That, Mr Gemegah said, calls for more relief items.