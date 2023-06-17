GNPC offers scholarship to galamsey boy

Daily Graphic Jun - 17 - 2023 , 08:18

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has offered full scholarship to Stephen Koomson, a 21-year-old senior high school graduate who resorted to illegal mining (galamsey) to enable him to further his education.

Koomson attended Mpohor Senior High School and had 5As and 3Bs in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

He was, however, forced to engage in galamsey activities in order to gather funds to continue with his education due to economic difficulties.

Intervention

Koomson now has the opportunity to study Law at the University of Ghana with full funding by the GNPC.

In a post on its Twitter page, GNPC said the pathetic viral story of Koomson caught its attention.

Koomson, the post added, was subsequently invited over by the company to deliberate on the its decision to sponsor his education.

The GNPC said it would work with other stakeholders to ensure that Koomson got admission to study Law at the University of Ghana next academic year.

Meeting

At a meeting with the former Mpohor SHS student and his guardians, the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah, described Stephen’s circumstance as an “unfortunate situation deserving immediate attention”.

“We are enrolling him on the GNPC scholarship immediately to put his dreams of becoming a lawyer back on track, and we are just as excited to offer him an opportunity to facilitate this in consonance with the tenets of our education and training mandate,” he added.

Gratitude

Mr Koomson expressed his gratitude to his benefactors for acting on his story to ensure the life and future he envisioned as a boy would become a reality.

He pledged to live up to expectation by remaining studious and hardworking in order to become a worthy ambassador of GNPC.