MTN to phase out scratch cards by June 30

Daily Graphic Jun - 03 - 2024 , 06:57

Mobile telecommunication provider, MTN, has scheduled to completely phase out the use of scratch cards as rechargeable unit for its subscribers.

It said effective June 30, this year, the scratch card, which was introduced in 2020, will no longer be viable, however, after the deadline,customers can redeem the value of their scratch cards via credit transfer at any MTN customer experience centre.

Subsequently, customers would be required to purchase airtime or data via mobile money (MoMo), Ayoba and myMTN app to recharge.

Digitalisation

In a statement released by the company last Thursday, the Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, Samuel Addo explained that the move was in line with MTN’s strategy to lead digital solutions in Ghana and beyond which also aligned with the government digitalisation agenda

Also, he said the phasing out of the scratch cards was one of the avenues to help protect the environment, empower customers to drive digital usage and make customer service delivery more efficient.

“The phasing out of the scratch cards is one of the avenues to help us protect the environment, empower customers to drive digital usage and make customer service delivery more efficient.

“As part of our commitment towards a clean environment, customers enjoy 50 per cent bonus on all recharges done via mobile money,” the statement said.