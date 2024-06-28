MPs deliberate on mandatory vehicle restraint usage for children

Justice Agbenorsi & Jamilatu Mashud Jun - 28 - 2024 , 09:57

Selected Members of Parliament (MPs) have converged on Accra to discuss and share ideas on possible solutions to the gaps in the legislative framework bordering on the use of seatbelts for children and blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels.

Advertisement

They consist of legislators working on various committees such as gender and children, roads and transport, and education. Representatives from the Ghana Police Service, National Road Safety Authority and clerks working on these committees are also participating in the workshop which was organised by the LADA Institute, a non-governmental organisation.

The workshop is being organised in partnership with the Global Road Safety Partnership and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Key among the issues in the legislative frameworks and guidelines being considered include the age limits for children permitted to sit in the front seat of a vehicle, standards for safety equipment, and enforcement of the law without interference, among others, in line with international standards.

The meeting seeks to also address some inconsistencies in the use of child restraint usage protocol in the Road Traffic Regulations 2012, LI 2180, and the Road Traffic Act (2004) Act 683, as amended by Act 761 of 2008

While Section 15 of Act 683 prohibits a child less than five years from sitting in the front seat, Regulation 119 (5) of the L.I., on the other hand, allows it but provides an exception for children under five.

Opening

The Director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation of the NRSA, Martin Owusu Afram, explained that the country had over the years received very high rates of road accidents and fatalities, with about eight people dying on the roads every day and more than 2,000 annual road deaths.

He mentioned reckless driving, inadequate road infrastructure, and non-compliance with traffic rules as some factors contributing to the accidents and fatalities. He said addressing road safety required collaboration from all stakeholders and not just the government adding, “Let us collectively acknowledge that road safety is not the sole responsibility of one entity or government because you may be doing the right thing and someone may be doing it the wrong way”.

He emphasised the need to promote and invest in better roads, signage and lighting while educating and creating awareness of safe driving, pedestrian safety and obeying traffic rules.

The legislators, he said, should endeavour to continue advocacy for road safety legislation and policies. “When we find road safety in your manifestoes, it can help drive change and ensure good mobility on our roads”.

“As we engage the constituents after preaching your political messages, let’s teach them to walk safely, ride and drive safely so that they can live to vote for us. Let’s all commit to making our roads safer,” he said.

Rationale

The Team Lead, LADA, Dr Rowland Atta-Kesson, said as an NGO, they believed that road safety concerns were human rights issues, hence the need to lead advocacy to strengthen seatbelt and child restraint laws to improve public attitudes and behaviours.

“Raising awareness of the importance of the seatbelt and child restraint use is an important first step,” he said. The workshop, among others, he said was to also advocate BAC reduction to WHO levels, an evidence-based recommendation that could save lives while highlighting the need for stronger road safety laws and enforcement for a safer environment.

Engaging with MPs, he said, would help build support for legislative action. He added that the meeting would also foster collaboration among stakeholders such as the government, civil society and the private sector to help sustain advocacy efforts.