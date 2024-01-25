Mining company unveils haulage trucks to boost production

Emmanuel Bonney Jan - 25 - 2024 , 09:45

Adamus Resources Limited has stepped up efforts to boost production, with the inauguration of over a dozen Liebherr brand haulage trucks at its Esiama site in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The acquisition of the 100-tonne haulage trucks with financial support from Adamus's parent company, Nguvu Mining Limited, is to augment the company’s existing heavy-duty equipment.

It forms part of the company’s expansion drive towards its planned aggressive exploration programme.

At a ceremony to inaugurate the vehicles, the Executive Vice President of Liebherr Mining, Dr Jörg Lukowski, and a Member of the Administrative Board of Liebherr International, Sophie Albrecht, jointly presented a symbolic key of the trucks to the CEO of Nguvu Mining Limited, Angela List.

In his address, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, lauded the management of Nguvu Mining Limited for their continuous investments and immense contribution to the local economy, especially with the employment of over 1,100 indigenes by the company.

He added that without Adamus mining in Ellembelle, the local economy would have collapsed.

He said Adamus’ culture of being a company that listened to the community had led to an interesting stage where the company involves residents in responsible and sustainable community mining operations.

He added that the company has made all the necessary arrangements to start community mining on its concessions.

The CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Sulemanu Koney, commended the management of Nguvu Mining Limited and Adamus for investing in the latest technologies that were expected to help the company achieve its 120,000 ounces per annum target.

Benchmark

He said there was no doubt that the diesel electronic drive had become a benchmark in the 100-ton class for off-highway mining trucks, showcasing top performance, maximising uptime and low operational cost.

“We believe that their robust design and advanced technology will undoubtedly contribute to increased operational efficiency at Adamus Mining and further set a new standard for the mining industry in Ghana," Mr Koney said.

The symbolic key to the trucks was jointly presented to the CEO of Nguvu Mining Limited, Ms List, by Dr Jörg Lukowski, and Ms Albrecht.

Speaking after the presentation, Dr Lukowski thanked the management of Nguvu Mining for their trust in them.

He assured them that Liebherr would work hard to deliver on its promises in terms of training and after-sales services.

Speaking after the launch, Ms List said her company’s partnership with Liebherr had provided them with an excellent result in top-quality mining equipment, with the latest being the first of its kind in Ghana.

For his part, the President of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, lauded the company for its contributions to the mining industry and the communities in their operational areas.