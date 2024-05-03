MELPWU demands employment for 2,000 medical lab scientists

The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers' Union (MELPWU) has called for urgent action to employ more than 2,000 qualified medical laboratory science professionals who are currently not working due to the lack of financial clearance for their recruitment.

It, therefore, urged the government to provide urgent financial clearance for the recruitment of qualified scientists, without which the union would take a series of industrial actions.

In a statement issued at the May Day parade at the Black Star Square in Accra last Wednesday, MELPWU also demanded expedited action by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) to conclude negotiations with the union on their Conditions of Service.

Failure to address their two demands, the union in the statement signed by Dr Cephas Kofi Akortor, General Secretary of MELPWU, threatened to embark on a strike.

“We hereby issue a firm ultimatum to the FWSC that if by May 20, 2024, the employer fails to conclude negotiations with the union regarding the conditions of service for our members, and provide financial clearance for the unemployed medical laboratory science professionals, we will have no choice but to advise ourselves on the necessary steps we have to take to ensure that our rights and interests are safeguarded,” it said.

According to the union, the continued neglect of its concerns undermined the morale of the professionals and jeopardised the quality of healthcare services provided to the public.

Buttressing the demand for recruitment of the large number of unemployed medical science lab professionals, the union noted that unemployed professionals were highly skilled individuals who had invested years of rigorous training and education to qualify for their profession, only to find themselves unemployed.

“We continue to spend money every year to take part in programmes and keep our licenses active in order to fulfil employment conditions,” it said, adding that the shortage of qualified medical laboratory science professionals in the healthcare facilities across the country has compelled facility heads to engage the services of these unemployed colleagues.

“It is imperative that urgent action is taken to address this situation and provide them the opportunity to contribute their expertise to the healthcare sector,” the union stated.

Explaining the implications of the absence of their Conditions of Service, it said “without clear guidelines and provisions that address issues such as workload, remuneration, career progression and workplace safety, our members are left vulnerable to exploitation and unfair treatment at the workplace.”