Man bags 5 years in jail for harming 102-year-old woman

A 27- year-old graphic designer was on Monday jailed five years for causing harm to a 102-year-old woman at Teshie near Accra.
Joel Mensa Mawuli pleaded guilty to causing harm when he appeared before the circuit court but said he was not guilty of a second charge of attempting to commit crime (robbery).
He therefore will return from prison to the court on April 1, 2019, to defend himself against the charge.
The court presided over by Mr. Aboagye Tandoh, found Mawuli guilty of hitting the centenarian and causing physical harm to her.
The victim, grandma Leticia Osabukele who was said to be able to walk before the incident, was carried by family members into the court room because she is now paralysed.
Prosecution’s case
The facts as presented by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector W.K. Boateng, were that Leticia Osabukele was attacked in a toilet just a few metres away from her room at Teshie.
According to Inspector Boateng, Mawuli on March 7, 2019 at 7:30, sneaked into the toilet, attacked her and wanted to remove money she had tied around the waist.
In an attempt to harm her with a broken tile, someone heard her screaming and rushed to her rescue.
Mawuli on seeing the witness scaled the old woman’s fence wall and escaped, leaving behind his pair of sandals.
Inspector Boateng said a complaint was lodged with the Nungua police and Osabukle was issued with medical forms to attend hospital and was admitted to the 37 Military Hospital and later discharged.
Mawuli was said to have been arrested and after investigation he was charged with the offence accordingly.