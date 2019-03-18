Why the PDS staff was attacked with a machete at Kokrobite

A staff of the Bortianor District Office of the Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited, Mr Gershon Asiedu, was on Saturday allegedly attacked and wounded by a middle-aged man at Kokrobite in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region
.
The suspect absconded after the
Manager
The Bortianor District Manager of the PDS, Mr Michael Abbey told Graphic Online that while restoring power supply, the technical team realised there were trees interfering with the overhead cables.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
He said in the process of pruning the branches, they saw a middle-aged man walking with a young child in the area, adding that the team beckoned him to avoid the area where the pruning was being done since it was dangerous.
The directive, he said was ignored by the man who became angry.
Exchange
“The suspect after exchanging words with the PDS staff, picked a cutlass being used to cut the trees and charged towards them. The team members then began running for their lives.
Gershon, the victim, fell while running, resulting in the attacker to hit him with the cutlass. The rest of the team then rushed to prevent him from inflicting further injury,” he said.
The victim, Mr Abbey said has since been referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he has successfully undergone surgery, and receiving further medical attention.
Complaint
A formal complaint, he said has been made at the Kokrobite police, adding that the PDS was working with the police and local authorities to identify and arrest the perpetrator.