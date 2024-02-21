Previous article: MMDAs advised to adhere to Land Use Act

Lancet prodigy needs $66,000 for cancer treatment

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Feb - 21 - 2024 , 06:07

A 13-year-old Ghanaian boy, Anysius Walaman Eba, has made his way into the prestigious medical journal, The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, with his masterful artwork.

Anysius’ creative work has been used prominently as the cover story of the March 2024 edition of the popular international journal.

Cancer treatment

However, little Anysius does not seem fulfilled despite his remarkable feat as he has been battling leukemia for 18 months now and needs US$66,000 to undergo treatment.

Anysius uses his artwork to build his psychological and emotional strength as he goes through these challenging times.

"Unfortunately, my cancer journey has suddenly presented a steep hill for me to climb and I need your help to do so.

“My current treatment is no longer effective and so I have to take treatment of higher intensity, including a bone marrow transplant abroad,” he revealed.

“I lost my father long before my cancer diagnosis to a road traffic accident and my mother unfortunately cannot afford the treatment.

All expenses put together is $66,000," Anysius posted on his GoFundMe account, an account he has opened to raise money to enable him to go through his medical procedures.

"I don't believe my life has come to an end yet.

Fighting cancer is tough but I'm willing to continue the fight.

This is why I need your help to get healing from this dreadful disease.

“I will continue to remain positive because I know you can provide timely help.

Every little bit counts — your widow's mite can easily put me on the road to recovery.

Thank you so much.

God bless your kind hearts," he added.

Support

Anysius can be supported through the following account details: MTN MoMo Number: 0598944786, MoMo Account Name: Cure Childhood Cancer Ghana: Reference: Anysius.

Alternatively, transfers can be made through his Guaranteed Trust Bank (GT Bank) account name: Cure Childhood Cancer Ghana, Account Number: 216130034110 (GHS), or Dollar Account Number: 216130034220 (USD), Bank Branch: East Legon, SWIFT CODE: GTBIGHAC.

Lancet

The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health began as an independent, international weekly general medical journal founded in 1823 by Thomas Wakley.

Since its first issue (October 5, 1823), the journal has strived to make science widely available so that medicine can serve and transform society, and positively impact the lives of people.

Over the past two centuries, it has sought to address urgent topics in our society, initiate debate, put science into context, and influence decision makers around the world.

The journal has evolved as a family of journals but retains at its core the belief that medicine must serve society, that knowledge must transform society, that the best science must lead to better lives.