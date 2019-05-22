Kokomba, Chokosi conflict; 16 persons arrested

Sixteen persons have been arrested in connection with the renewed Komkomba, Chokosi conflict in the Chereponi Dirstrict of the North East Region.
One of the suspects who fired at security personnel was shot in the thigh and is receiving treatment at the Chereponi hospital under security guard.
A number of weapons have also been seized from the feuding factions.
According to the Public Relations Officer of the Northern Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Mohammed Yusif Tanko the police and military team patrolling the communities have brought the situation under control.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Several communities in the conflict area have been torched while many people including government workers are said to be fleeing from the area.
So far, one death has been recorded with three injuries.
The latest clashes between the two ethnic groups started last Saturday.
Meanwhile the Northern Regional Peace Council (NPC) has called for a truce between the Konkombas and the Chokosis in the Chereponi District in the North East Region.