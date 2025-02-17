Karpowership engages government over accumulated debt - Highlights impact on operations

Daily Graphic Feb - 17 - 2025 , 09:57 1 minute read

Karpowership Ghana says it is in discussions with the the government to address accumulated debt, emphasising that the non-payment of invoices is affecting its operations.

Speaking in an interview, the Communication Manager of Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, confirmed that the company had engaged the Ministry of Energy regarding the outstanding financial obligations.

“We had a meeting with the Minister of Energy to bring to his attention the accumulated debt and engage in negotiations,” she stated.

Ms Amarquaye stated that discussions were ongoing, and Karpowership Ghana remained committed to finding a sustainable solution in collaboration with the government.

“While we continue to operate, the non-payment of invoices is having an impact on our operations,” she stressed.

Commitment

She reiterated Karpowership Ghana’s commitment to its partnership with Ghana, underscoring the importance of resolving the issue to ensure a stable and mutually beneficial relationship.

Her comments come amid concerns about Ghana’s energy sector and the financial commitments required to sustain power supply agreements.