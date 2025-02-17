Tema Tank Farm unveils library, magistrate court for Kpone community

Daily Graphic Feb - 17 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

Tema Tank Farm (TTF), a private petroleum depot in the Greater Accra Region, has inaugurated a library and a magistrate court for the Kpone community, in partnership with the CH Group. The projects aim to promote education and ensure access to justice for the community.

Speaking at the inauguration, Terminal Director of TTF Edem Boni emphasised the company's commitment to giving back to the community.

"We identified the need for a library to promote education and a court to ensure access to justice," he explained.

The library and court were commissioned last November to mark TTF's 2,000 days without lost time injury (LTI), a remarkable achievement in the petroleum downstream industry.

Community members

Community members have welcomed the facilities, praising TTF and the CH Group for their investment in the community's development.

A 60-year-old former factory worker, Nii Adjei, noted that the library complex would enhance the reading culture among young people, while the magistrate court would provide a convenient venue for delivering justice.

A student, Michael Addo, expressed his excitement about the library, highlighting the challenges of accessing study materials in the past.

"The inauguration of TTF's library has solved this problem," he said.

Standards

The CH Group Foundation worked closely with the Ghana Library Authority and the Judicial Council to ensure the library and court met the required standards.

Jeremy Sackey, speaking on behalf of the foundation, emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in driving positive change.

"Providing books for children will help them grow in knowledge, leading to positive actions for the community and the country," he said.

TTF's commitment to social responsibility is evident in its various community projects, including donations to the Kpone Traditional Council and District Police during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's efforts demonstrate its dedication to making a positive impact in the communities where it operates.