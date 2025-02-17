Next article: OSP charges six over payroll fraud and corruption in Northern Region

GhIE branch 4 holds capacity-building workshop for artisans

Daily Graphic Feb - 17 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Greater Accra Branch of the Ghana Institution of Engineering (GhIE), known as Branch 4, has held a training workshop for artisans in the Bawaleshie area, East Legon.

The Bawaleshie enclave is surrounded by mechanics, carpenters, air-condition repairers, masons, Electricians, Plumbers, Welders and other artisanal apprenticeships.

The theme for the workshop was: “Promoting Innovation and Technology in Artisanship”.

At the training workshop, the Chairman of the Greater Accra Branch 4, Michael Adotey Codjoe, said the GhIE had brought artisans into its fold by offering them training programmes.

Advertisement

That, he said, would ensure that the artisans received periodic training to upgrade their skills and build their capacity.

“Since those artisans are the same people we engage to build our houses, schools, hospitals, hotels and so on, providing training programmes and bringing them under GhIE is in the right direction,” he said.

The Speaker at the capacity-building workshop, the Head of Freight Engineering, Dr Divine Okutu, said the artisans needed training workshops to upgrade their profession.

They must work in a good environment, be ethical in their dealings and improve their service delivery to their clients.

“There are so many ways GhIE can help the artisans to make their work better. We are trying to help them so that they could get referrals with the products and services they render to their customers,” he said.

AGM

The Greater Accra Branch 4 also held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Engineering Centre, immediately after the training workshop for the artisans.

The AGM, chaired by the President-Elect of GhIE, Ludwig Hesse, had in attendance, the Past President of the GhIE, Leslie Alexander Aryeh, and other senior engineers, including Philip Kwame Aheto and Michael Obeng Konadu.

At the AGM, the Chairman of the group, Michael Adotey Codjoe, presented his report to the members and advised engineers in the Greater Accra Region to register with Branch 4 through GhIE.

New Branch 4 Executives were sworn into office after elections. Afriyie is the Vice-Chair of Branch 4, Sunday Atampuri is the Financial Secretary, Louis Kwasi Osei is the Organiser, and Priscilla Konadu is the Secretary.

Awards were presented to Priscilla Konadu, Philip Aheto and Brefo Gyamera for their dedication and volunteering to the affairs of Branch 4. Citations were also presented to Dr Kwame Boakye, Ludwig Hesse and Prof. Isaac Wiafe for their contribution to the success story of Branch 4.

Presentations

Speaking on the theme for the AGM: “Advancing Engineering through Artificial Intelligence”, the Guest Speaker, Prof. Isaac Wiafe, Head, HCI Lab, Dept of Computer Science of the University of Ghana, said, AI in Engineering Research ensured acceleration of data analysis, simulation and hypothesis testing. It also generated new ideas and optimised research workflows.

Prof. Wiafe hinted that the future of AI was Ethical AI, thus, developing frameworks to ensure the responsible use of AI; Making AI tools accessible to non-experts and Making AI tools accessible in local languages.

The Vice-President of Women in Engineering (WiNE), Naki Tetteh-Anowie, delivered a lecture on the topic: “Balancing Work & Family”, while Ebenezer Kwaku Asare from Ghana Institution of Horticulturists, also delivered a presentation on: “Creating a Healthy Green Space for Sustainable Living”.