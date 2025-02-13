Jubilee House to host 68th Indece Anniversary

Next article: Edward Bawa reassigned to GOIL as Group CEO

Jubilee House to host 68th Independence Anniversary

Kester Aburam Korankye Feb - 13 - 2025

The 68th independence anniversary on March 6, 2025, will be observed in a modest ceremony at the presidency instead of the traditional grand event at the Independence Square.

The decision, made by President John Dramani Mahama, aims to scale down on escalating costs and prioritise the government’s expenditure amid the economic difficulties.

Suspension of rotational policy

The Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, who made this known at a press briefing at the Jubilee Lounge at the Airport in Accra yesterday, said the rotational policy of hosting independence celebrations in various regional capitals had also been suspended due to the significant cost implications.

For instance, the last celebrations held in Ho cost the country GH¢15 million.

He said President Mahama believed that while there was much to celebrate, the current economic climate necessitated a modest approach.

The ceremony at the presidency will feature a military guard of honour, cultural performances by basic school pupils and poetry recital by a senior high school student.

Chiefs, religious leaders, students, traders and political party representatives will be in attendance.

The event will be preceded by the President's ceremonial address, highlighting the significance of the day.

Other events

In addition to the ceremony, other significant events will be held, including the commemoration of the February 28 Christianborg crossroads shooting incident and the traditional Presidential Awards for schoolchildren.

The government's communication office will develop a marketing and public relations plan to promote the anniversary celebrations.