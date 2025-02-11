JICA, CSTC launch Kaizen training programme for public servants

The Civil Service Training Centre (CSTC), in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has launched the Kaizen training programme aimed at enhancing public service efficiency across West Africa.

It forms part of the capacity enhancement of the civil service for English-speaking West African countries project, which was implemented in collaboration with JICA.

The launch, which took place yesterday, brought together 30 middle-level civil service officers from Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, with a strong focus on fostering efficiency, accountability and customer satisfaction in public service operations.

Kaizen programme

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Chief Representative of JICA Ghana, Momoko Suzuki, elaborated on the significance of the Kaizen training programme, which would enhance the capabilities and efficiency of the participants.

“This course, Kaizen Leadership for Service Delivery Improvement, seeks to equip the participants with the knowledge, skills, and tools necessary to lead the drive, continuous improvement initiative in service delivery, resulting in enhanced customer satisfaction, operational efficiency and organisational effectiveness.

“What makes this course truly special is that it stems from CSTC's own culture of Kaizen, fostered over the years of dedication to continuous improvement,” Ms Suzuki stated and further emphasised Japan’s commitment to strengthening Ghana’s civil service.

She said the training was the first time that CSTC had offered the Kaizen course as a formal training programme, marking another significant step in JICA’s ongoing commitment to improving the efficiency, productivity and quality of service within the public sector.

Importance

The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, Hiroshi Yoshimoto, highlighted Kaizen’s potential impact in Ghana and commended the Civil Service Training Centre CSTC for playing a pioneering role in introducing the programme to public service administration in the country.

“In Ghana, we have seen the transformative impact of Kaizen in improving fast delivery in the health sector through projects such as 5S Kaizen TQM. A similar project utilising Kaizen for enhancing productivity in the micro, small and medium enterprises sector is also ongoing.

“Now, we are excited to extend this to the civil service, where strong leadership and effective service delivery are very important to national development,” Mr Hiroshima said.

Better governance

Underscoring the importance of the initiative, the Chief Director of the Office of the Head of Civil Service, Eunice Osae, urged participants to take full advantage of the training.

“The overarching goal of this programme is to promote better governance, enhanced accountability and foster a culture of continuous improvement across public services in our different countries,” she said.

She emphasised that the outcomes of the programme would not only have a lasting impact on the personal development of participants but would also contribute to the broader goal of strengthening public service in Africa.

Background

The programme, which employs a blended learning approach, began with an online phase and is now transitioning into in-person training in Accra.

With a strong emphasis on practical application, participants are expected to return to their respective countries with clear action plans to implement Kaizen principles.