Support reform of prisoners — Dr Wuaku

Alberto Mario Noretti Feb - 11 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

A Strategic management and business consultant, Dr David Kofi Wuaku, has called on corporate bodies, churches, non-governmental organisations and public-spirited individuals to support the reform of prisoners by helping to provide their basic needs.

“Convicts need the love of all and sundry in the society to turn away from their ways and contribute to the progress of their communities,” he said.

Advertisement

Dr Wuaku, who is also a philanthropist, made the remarks when he visited the Ho Female Prison last Thursday, in the wake of the Ho water crisis, to present consignments of bagged water, rice, various edibles and detergents to the inmates.

Dr Wuaku said a prisoner only lost his or her right to personal freedom but not his or her right to personal dignity.

Advertisement

“The possibility of people getting wrongly convicted by the law courts can also not be ruled out,” he maintained.

For that matter, the management consultant said, it was only proper for everyone to contribute in various ways to their well-being.

Discomfort

He said the water crisis in Ho, for instance, was causing discomfort among the inmates, and it would definitely be a step in the right direction if concerned members of the public arranged water supplies for the inmates for cooking, washing and personal hygiene.

Dr Wuaku pointed out that when prisoners felt accepted in society after serving their time in jail, they were not likely to go back to their old ways.

Assistant Director of Prisons and Officer-in-Charge of the Ho Female Prison, ADP Mandy Mensah, who received the items, thanked Dr Wuaku for the gesture, saying the items would bring immense relief to the inmates.

She appealed to other members of the public and caring organisations to help the prison in similar ways.