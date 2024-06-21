Invest in plant variety protection for increased productivity - African countries urged

African countries have been urged to invest in plant variety protection systems to increase agricultural production and ensure food security on the continent.

The Director-General of Africa Regional Intellectual Property Organisation (ARIPO), Twebaze Bemanya, said investment in those areas would enable collaboration along the crop value chain to develop and distribute improved varieties that would respond to farmers’ needs.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of a three-day workshop on plant variety protection (PVP) for ARIPO member states in Accra last Wednesday on the theme: “Plant variety protection for sustainable agricultural development and food security in the context of climate change in Africa.”

Mr Bemanya said the continent’s population was growing significantly and, therefore, feeding the people meant farmers had to increase production to ensure food security.

“This is where the governments should intervene to help the farmers overcome challenges like climate change, low yield seed and decreasing land availability for food and agriculture,” he said.

The workshop is being organised by ARIPO, in collaboration with the international union for the protection of new varieties of plants (UPOV), and the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), with support of the Ministry of Justice.

About ARIPO

The Africa Regional Intellectual Property Organisation was established to promote the harmonisation and development of intellectual property laws and matters appropriate to the needs of members and the region as a whole.

It is also to establish common services or organs for the coordination, harmonisation and development of intellectual property activities affecting members. The main objective of the workshop is, therefore, to promote the accession of ARIPO member states to the Arusha Protocol for the protection of new varieties in plant and the UPOV convention.