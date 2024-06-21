Next article: BECE in limbo, 86,000 uncollected passports and latest on ambulance case in court - News in Brief [VIDEO]

Featured

7.3m Ghanaians face poverty: Have no access to education, health, unemployment - GSS Report

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie Jun - 21 - 2024 , 08:08

Nearly one out of every four Ghanaians have no or limited access to health care, education, employment and also live in poor conditions, a report released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has revealed.

Advertisement

This means 24.3 per cent of Ghanaians (over 7.31 million people) experience multidimensional poverty, facing deprivations in health care, education, employment, and living conditions.

Unemployment contributes the most to Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) at 32.6 per cent, followed by poor living conditions (27.9%), poor access to health care (21.7%), and the lack of education (17.8%).

Nearly half (43.8%) of those in multidimensional poverty experience severe poverty. Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) means an individual faces many overlapping deprivations at the same time.

The report highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to address poverty, including improving access to quality education, health care, and employment opportunities, particularly in rural and underserved regions.

Workshop

The Director of Social Statistics at GSS, Omar Seidu, at a dissemination workshop in Accra last Wednesday, emphasised the importance of using the findings to inform policy decisions and address poverty simultaneously across various dimensions.

He explained MPI to be a non-monetary measure of poverty that reflected the various areas in which the population may be deprived. The index was generated using 13 weighted need indicators classified under four dimensions – “living conditions, education, health and employment”.

It revealed that unemployment recorded the highest contribution to MPI with 32.6 per cent. Furthermore, 27.9 per cent of the people experienced poor living conditions which cut across the lack of access to potable water, electricity, improved toilet and assets, living in old dilapidated homes, overcrowding in rooms as well as non-usage of liquefied petroleum gas as its indicators.