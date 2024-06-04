Immigration boss tours northern Ghana

The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Kwame Asuah Takyi, has embarked on a working tour of northern Ghana as part of his routine visits to the service’s installations across the country.

The tour is to allow the CGI to interact with personnel posted to the various borders and know first-hand happenings at those posts, which he has personally adopted as a routine.

He and his team have so far visited four out of the five regions including Northern, North East, Upper West and Upper East. During his visit to the Upper West, he went to Missiga and Kulungugu under the Bawku Sector and the Zebila Command and to the Regional Headquarters where he held a durbar with officers.

He also visited the Tumu Sector, Nero and Lane Checkpoints, as well as inspected some ongoing projects in the Upper West Regional Command.

Collaboration key

Interacting with officers of the GIS and other border officials at tthe places he has visited, Mr Takyi said collaboration among security agencies was key in protecting the country as each of the agencies played unique roles which were critical in their collective responsibilities.

He emphasised that regardless of the agency, whether it's Immigration, National Intelligence Bureau, Port Health, Plant Quarantine, Customs, National Security or Narcotics Control Commission, the top priority should always be the safety of the nation.

He has, thus, commended the security agencies for their strong collaboration, especially at the borders in safeguarding and protecting the nation. He encouraged them to remain diligent and vigilant in their roles and responsibilities.

He also urged them to intensify their efforts, particularly with the upcoming general election to prevent any unwanted individuals from entering the country and disturbing its peace.

Traditional leaders

While in the Upper West Region, Mr Takyi paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Wala Traditional Council, Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, where he was received by the Council of Elders led by the Busa Naa, Ali Seidu Pelpuo.

He also called on the Regent of Mion, Alhassan Abdulai, to commiserate with him on the loss of his father, Mohammad Abdulai and congratulated him on his enskinment as the new paramount chief.

Mr Takyi further thanked the regent for the support GIS officers within Mion receive and assured him of maintaining the healthy relationship between the two parties. Earlier, Mr Takyi had visited the Gbewaa Palace at Yendi in the Northern Region where he met the Council of Elders as the King of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari Mahama had travelled at the time of his visit.

In his brief interactions with the traditional leaders, the comptroller general stressed the importance of close collaboration between state agencies and traditional leaders to ensure that the paramount interest of the community and the nation was served.