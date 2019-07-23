IGP, CID boss contempt case adjourned to October 10

An Accra High Court has adjourned the contempt case against the former Inspector of Police (IGP) and the Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to October 10, 2019.
The former IGP, David Asante-Apeatu, was not present in court, when the case was called into the judge’s chambers for hearing.
The Police have allegedly refused to release murder suspect, Gregory Afoko, despite a High Court order on March 20, 2019, directing that he should be released and the suspect meeting the bail condition.
Read also
Gregory Afoko challenges jury selection process
The Gregory Afoko trial - What are the issues?
High Court rescinds Gregory Afoko's bail
The two are being blamed for the police’s decision to set aside the court’s directive to release Gregory Afoko, causing the suspect to spend days on remand.
When the case was called representatives of both the IGP and the CID boss were seen going to the chamber of the judge.
Justice Jennifer Dodoo, who is hearing the case, noted that the parties to the suit were not in court, hence the adjournment.
Afoko has been on trial since 2015 as a key suspect in the murder of the former Upper East Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Adams Mahama.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Adams Mahama was attacked with acid on his way home on May 20, 2015, by two people and later died of extensive acid burns.