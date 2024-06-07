Featured

High teacher attrition in Bawku, Pusiga: GES grants special arrangement to recruit indigenous teachers

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Jun - 07 - 2024 , 08:15

Owing to the faster pace at which teachers leave their posts in Bawku and Pusiga in the Upper East Region over security concerns, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has granted a special arrangement to recruit qualified teachers who are indigenes to teach in public basic schools in the area.

This is to address the continuous exodus of hundreds of teachers from the once vibrant towns since they cannot guarantee their security and safety due to the unending Bawku conflict.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, who disclosed this, said the rationale was to recruit teachers who were already residing in the Bawku enclave to teach and manage the schools with the belief that no matter the situation they would not leave the area.

“I must say that our major challenge has to do with the Bawku area where the attrition level of both teachers and pupils is high, a development which is affecting the delivery of quality education.” Attrition rate is the pace at which people leave an establishment voluntarily or involuntarily.

Dr Bin Salih was interacting with a section of the media last Sunday during which he highlighted various developmental projects and interventions being undertaken in the region to better the lot of the people.

Statistics

Available statistics from the GES indicate that so far, 495 basic school teachers have fled the Bawku Municipality and Pusiga District since 2022. The Municipal Directorate in Bawku in 2022 and 2023 released 166 and 205 teachers respectively.

Similarly, the directorate in Pusiga in 2022 and 2023 gave permission for 64 and 60 teachers to leave the district to other areas to teach over security issues, while the GES was having difficulty in getting directors to head the directorates in Bawku and Pusiga since the directors who were at post had sought transfer.

Modalities

Throwing more light on the new arrangement in an interview with the Daily Graphic last Monday, the Regional Director of the GES, Bright Lawoe, said they thought it wise to come up with the idea since the situation in the area was very worrying and the schools could not be closed down over the lack of teachers.

He mentioned that subsequently a team met with the top management of the GES to discuss how to deal with the exodus of teachers in the Bawku area in order that it does not affect basic education.

He said the GES was currently putting together the list of interested teachers for onward submission for the next line of action, stressing “only teachers who have successfully completed their course of study, passed their licensure examination as well as done their national service qualified under the arrangement”.



Financial clearance

He said once all the conditions for the special arrangement to recruit the teachers were satisfied, the Minister of Education would fast-track the financial clearance for such persons to be employed to teach in the affected schools.

He expressed optimism that the necessary processes would be completed ahead of time to enable the new teachers to start work at the commencement of the 2024/2025 academic year in September.

He assured stakeholders that the GES was doing everything possible to address the problem so that all schools within the Bawku enclave were not short-changed but had the required teachers to improve teaching and learning.