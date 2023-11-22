Help resolve Bawku conflict - Nayiri urges Vice-President

Mohamed Fugu Nov - 22 - 2023 , 08:25

The Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, has appealed to the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to use his influence to help resolve the protracted chieftaincy-related conflict in Bawku.

He said he was confident that the Vice-President, who was recently elected as the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), could help bring together the feuding factions in the long-standing conflict that had caused havoc for decades in the once peaceful town.

Naa Sheriga said the conflict was taking a toll on the people of Bawku, the immediate neighbouring communities and the larger Mamprugu Traditional Area, and that it was about time deliberate efforts were made to find a lasting solution to the dispute.

The traditional ruler further urged Dr Bawumia to visit the chiefs and people of the various areas engaged in the conflict, especially in Bawku, and try to encourage peace among all the factions.

The Nayiri made the appeal when the Vice-President paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Nalerigu last Monday as part of his tour of the Northern and North East regions.

Background

There has been recurring chieftaincy dispute in Bawku and its environs, characterised by violent clashes that have claimed hundreds of lives over the years, while property running into millions of Ghana cedis has been lost to the violence.

Historians say the dispute is over the rightful ownership of the Bawku skin, referred to as na'am.

At the peak of every one of the renewed clashes, socio-economic activities are grounded in the once busy commercial town.

Blessings

While congratulating the Vice-President on his election as the flag bearer of the governing party, Naa Sheriga prayed and wished him well in the 2024 presidential election.

The Nayiri conferred the title "Bigangna" on the Vice-President, which refers to a person who does not discriminate.

Naa Sheriga explained that the title was befitting of the Vice-President because of the character he had demonstrated in office.

Gratitude

Dr Bawumia expressed gratitude to the traditional ruler and his elders for their prayers and encouragement.

He pledged to use his influence and wisdom to help find a lasting solution to the conflict in Bawku.

Thank you tour

The NPP flag bearer is touring the North East and Northern regions to thank delegates and party faithful following his victory in the two rounds of the NPP presidential primary.

Thousands of supporters and sympathisers of the NPP thronged the forecourt of the Nayiri Palace in Nalerigu, capital of the North East Region, to cheer Dr Bawumia.

He was joined on the tour by the National Chairman of the party, Stephen Ayensu Ntim; the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah- Bonsu; Ministers of State, government appointees, party bigwigs and parliamentary aspirants.