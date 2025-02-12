Featured

Govt revokes post-Dec. 7 appointments, recruitments

Kester Aburam Korankye Feb - 12 - 2025 , 06:57 1 minute read

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has issued a directive revoking all appointments and recruitments made into the public service establishments after December 7, 2024.

Mr Debrah, in the directive, requested all heads of government institutions to take necessary steps to annul these appointments and recruitments into public offices.

The move, according to the Chief of Staff, was consistent with the government's stance on near-end-of-tenure appointments and recruitments, which were deemed non-compliant with established good governance practices and principles.

A comprehensive report on the actions taken is expected to be submitted to the Office of the Chief of Staff by February 17, 2025.

A source within government circles said the directive underscored the government's commitment to uphold good governance practices and ensure that all appointments and recruitments were made in accordance with established principles.

The country’s governance space is not new to such government actions when power changes hands.

In 2017, the government of then President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revoked the appointments of several staff of public service units which were considered late recruitment.

Those revoked recruitments included regional directors of the National Service Authority.