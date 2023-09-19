Nkrumah's birthday September 21 declared public holiday

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Sep - 19 - 2023 , 13:18

The Ministry of Interior has declared Thursday, September 21, 2023, which is Kwame Nkrumah's birthday, a statutory public holiday.

A press statement signed by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery said the day will be marked as the Memorial Day of the first President of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

The statement urged the public to observe it throughout the country.

“The general public is hereby informed that Thursday, September 21, which marks Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country”..