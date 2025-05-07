Ghanaian female scholar earns global recognition in health research

Daily Graphic May - 07 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

Ghanaian public health researcher, Gifty Aboagye-Mensah, is making significant strides in the field of international academia, earning acclaim for her outstanding contributions to global health research.

A Master of Public Health (MPH) student at The Brown School of Washington University in St Louis, Missouri, Ms Aboagye-Mensah is majoring in Epidemiology and Biostatistics, and has recently been recognised for her exemplary work at a prestigious research symposium in the United States of America.

At the university’s 30th Annual Graduate Research Symposium, Ms Aboagye-Mensah distinguished herself by winning two prestigious awards, namely First Place in the Professional Category and the Excellence in Research on Social Themes Award.

Winning poster

Her winning poster, titled “Empowering Haitian Infants by Translating Dietary Diversity into Developmental Gains”, drew mass attention for its unflinching relevance, clarity and innovative approach to addressing global health challenges.

The research shed light on the developmental benefits of improved nutrition in early childhood, particularly within underserved communities, and exemplified her commitment to socially responsive research.

These achievements build on a growing list of recognitions for Gifty’s academic excellence. In 2023, her work was also selected as one of the top 10 posters at the Institute of Clinical and Translational Sciences.

That project, which explored “the responsible conduct of dissemination and implementation science research,” highlighted her dedication to ethical standards and impactful scholarship in public health, setting her up on an enviable yet applaudable streak of excellence.

Colleagues and faculty at The Brown School have described her as a forward-thinking and diligent scholar with a clear passion for innovation in public health.

Her achievements not only reflect personal excellence but also place Ghana on the map within the international academic research community.

As she continues to push boundaries and advocate for equitable health solutions through her field of research and in the sphere of education overall, Ms Aboagye-Mensah stands as an inspiring example of Ghanaian brilliance, making a meaningful impact on the global stage.