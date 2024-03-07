Ghana paved way for Africa — Alassane Ouattara

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Mar - 07 - 2024 , 05:00

The President of Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, has lauded Ghana for not only leading Africa’s struggle for independence but for also paving the way for many African countries to emancipate themselves from colonial rule.

He was speaking as the special guest of honour at the 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua in the Eastern Region yesterday.

“It is a great joy for me to come here and celebrate Ghana and the citizens of this beautiful and wonderful country that has since 1957 showed the way to independence, the dignity and pride of the continent,” he said.

Event

This year’s independent day celebration was held at the refurbished 5,000 seater Koforidua Youth Centre in the Eastern Region, on the theme: “Our democracy, Our pride”.

In attendance were President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, diplomats, chiefs, among others.

Activities

Mr Ouattara who was on a two-day visit in the country earlier witnessed a football match between Cote d’Ivoire’s football giant, Asec Mimosa, and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, in Kumasi.

He lauded the people of Ghana for their hospitality and said the country had consistently extended a hand of friendship to all people.

“I must say that it is a great pleasure for me to be here today with the great people of Ghana to experience once more your legendary hospitality,” he said.

Such hospitality and friendship, President Ouattara said had sustained the cordial relationship between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire, which he described were not only bounded by geography but also by history and culture.

He also expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for their support in the recently held African Cup of Nations tournament in Cote d’Ivoire, which had been described as successful.

Great leadership

President Ouatarra further commended President Akufo-Addo over what he said was his exemplary and great leadership which had helped stabilise the country despite enormous global challenges.

“I will like to use this opportunity to commend President Nana Akufo-Addo for your leadership and many achievements Ghana has chalked up despite the adverse global challenges such as COVID-19 and wars in Ukraine and Gaza,” he said, adding that President Akufo-Addo also performed creditably during his tenure as Chairman of ECOWAS.

“I would like to thank President Akufo-Addo for his commitment to regional economic integration as shown during your tenure as President of ECOWAS.

“He did an exceptional and outstanding job as Head of ECOWAS. Due to his performance, I did not want him to leave, I wished he could continue,’ President Ouattarra added.