Gender Ministry under financial stress -2 Social protection programmes swallow 99.5% budget

Rebecca Quaicoe Duho Jun - 20 - 2024 , 07:19

A budget analysis of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has shown that 99.51 per cent of its allocation goes into two social protection programmes, leaving 0.49 per cent for running the ministry.

The School Feeding Programme and the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), two social protection programmes under the ministry, swallow up GH¢2.1 billion of the ministry’s GH¢2.2 billion budget allocation from the Ministry of Finance for 2024.

This represents 99.51 per cent of funds allocated to the ministry. Although the ministry’s 2024 budget allocation was a 57.13 per cent increase over the 2023 allocation, the release amounts to less than one per cent of the national budget of GH¢226.7 billion for the year.

A Gender and Human Rights Advocate, Frank Wilson Bodza, made this known at a dialogue on budgetary allocations to the Domestic Violence Fund and its relevance to survivors.

The dialogue was organised by FIDA-Ghana under its Transformative Action for Gender Equality (TAGE) in collaboration with ActionAid, with funding from the European Union (EU).

Mr Bodza pointed out that from the 0.49 per cent remaining for management and administration of the ministry, its headquarters received 0.21 per cent of the budget allocation, amounting to GH¢4.5 million, gender equality and women empowerment is allocated GH¢464,659, which is 0.02 per cent of the ministry’s budget.

Child protection, promotion and development gets GH¢464,659 which is also 0.02 per cent, while the Human Trafficking Fund gets GH¢2.17 million, making up 0.10 per cent of the budget.

The Domestic Violence Fund is expected to get GH¢2.74 million, approximately 0.13 per cent of the allocation to the ministry. Mr Bodze said the budget analysis of the ministry had been ongoing for a while to inform advocacy for improved budget allocation to the ministry.