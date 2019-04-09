Gas pipelines at Tema torched by suspected arsonists

Some persons suspected to be arsonists have torched some gas pipelines within the Tema enclave
.
“Last night, some security men doing some regular checks along the pipelines that take one of the generating plants within the Tema enclave discovered that some persons had packed car tyres over some pipelines that were transmitting fuel to the generation plant and had torched these tyres, so the [pipelines] were burning,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.
He added that the police have begun investigating the incident to arrest the culprits.
“This is a very sad development for all of us. It gets more confusing and it gets sadder that as we are facing challenges and working hard to get the people of Ghana out of the challenges that we are facing, there are some very determined persons who also wish that we will stay in the condition for a longer period. Investigations into this development have
He additionally said the Energy Ministry is working hard to ensure that persons seeking to destroy properties belonging to the Energy Ministry are dealt with.
The incident comes in the wake of recent power outages in parts of Accra.
