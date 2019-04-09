ACCI prays for Prez, Ghana

The senior pastor of the Apostles’ Continuation Church International (ACCI), Pastor Isaac Osei Frimpong, has called on the government and the entire Ghanaian society to eschew procrastination to ensure the development of the country.
Pastor Osei Frimpong observed that actions that were supposed to save situations were often deferred to later dates until the worst happened.
Such an attitude, he noted, was an enemy to the development of the country because it retarded its growth.
“Procrastination is a major problem in this country, and it has cost the country so much over the years.
It retards the growth of the country and delays the prosperity of its citizens,” he said at the close of a one-week revival last Sunday.
“Therefore, we should all stay away from procrastination and endeavour to act swiftly in addressing our challenges.
Every good idea you develop was given to you by God, and once you execute it on time, it will bring relief to the entire nation,” he added.
Purpose
Pastor Frimpong indicated that the objective of the revival was to intercede for the country and its leaders to enable them to drive the country to a desired end.
The revival attracted members of the church from branches across the country to pray for the country.
He said although the President had indicated that he was in a hurry to move the country forward, things were not moving as expected and that had necessitated the move.
“As we speak now, times are hard. For instance, in recent times our power supply is not stable, and I do not know how to describe it.
But I am not sure that is the wish of the President. Nobody governs a country and wishes things go bad because every achievement that will be chalked up will be a legacy for him,” he said.
“We will not apportion blames to anybody but what we can do as a church and as Christians is to pray for the country and the President,” he added.
Sermon
In a sermon, Pastor Frimpong cautioned the leaders not to look anywhere else but depend solely on God for help to bring them success.
“Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved,” he said.
He further called on the citizens to be patient with the government and pray for them, saying, “if the government succeeds, that is when the impact trickles down to us”.
Attitude
He also cautioned against behaviours that were harmful to the community, and charged them to behave in a manner that was socially acceptable.
“We have people today who tout themselves as Christians, yet they create refuse and dump them anywhere they desire, an act which directly contravenes what the Holy Bible preaches,” he said.
“We should practise good sanitation to avoid diseases such as cholera, malaria and diarrhoea.
As it is said, many hands make light work and so if we collectively decide to bring our hands on deck, we will move this country without necessarily seeking external help,” he added.